×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: antisemitic | anti-israel | student groups | college | campuses | terror attack | palestinian

Anti-Israel Rhetoric Surges on Campuses After Hamas Attack

A view of a gate to Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 06:27 AM EDT

Antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents on college campuses — already at a concerning level before the weekend terror attack in Israel — have surged in the days since Hamas launched its deadly assault, with students and student groups at numerous institutions pushing pro-Palestinian terror and anti-Jewish rhetoric.

While a handful of college and university administrators have released statements about the Israel-Hamas war denouncing violence on both sides, that condemnation hasn't stopped many progressive student organizations from painting Israel as the aggressor and blaming Israelis for the bloodshed.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents on college campuses have surged in the days since Hamas launched its deadly assault, with students and student groups at numerous institutions pushing pro-Palestinian terror and anti-Jewish rhetoric.
antisemitic, anti-israel, student groups, college, campuses, terror attack, palestinian, denounced
1409
2023-27-12
Thursday, 12 October 2023 06:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved