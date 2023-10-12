Anti-Israel Rhetoric Surges on Campuses After Hamas Attack

Antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents on college campuses — already at a concerning level before the weekend terror attack in Israel — have surged in the days since Hamas launched its deadly assault, with students and student groups at numerous institutions pushing pro-Palestinian terror and anti-Jewish rhetoric.

While a handful of college and university administrators have released statements about the Israel-Hamas war denouncing violence on both sides, that condemnation hasn't stopped many progressive student organizations from painting Israel as the aggressor and blaming Israelis for the bloodshed.