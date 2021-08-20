Should US Back Anti-Taliban Resistance After Missteps in Afghanistan?

Based deep in the Panjshir Valley, a group of Afghan freedom fighters claiming the mantle of the anti-Taliban resistance are gearing up for battle and asking the U.S. for help – but should America rush to arm yet another Middle East militia?

Ahmad Massoud, leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, penned an impassioned opinion piece for The Washington Post calling on the U.S. to send "more weapons, more ammunition and more supplies" as the mujahideen fighters "defend Panjshir as the last bastion of Afghan freedom," essentially vowing to do what 300,000 of their countrymen did not: fight back.