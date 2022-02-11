Andrew Cuomo Mulls Independent Run for New York Governor

In the last few weeks, Andrew Cuomo has been quietly calling friendly Democrat leaders and close supporters to ask if they would back him for an independent run to become New York’s governor again, several sources tell Newsmax.
Cuomo’s backers say he is well positioned to launch a political comeback as an independent barely six months after he resigned the governorship in disgrace.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin