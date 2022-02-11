×
Tags: andrew cuomo | independent | new york | governor

Andrew Cuomo Mulls Independent Run for New York Governor

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declares a state of emergency due to the ongoing violence in New York City on July 6, 2021. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 11 February 2022 10:32 AM

In the last few weeks, Andrew Cuomo has been quietly calling friendly Democrat leaders and close supporters to ask if they would back him for an independent run to become New York’s governor again, several sources tell Newsmax.

Cuomo’s backers say he is well positioned to launch a political comeback as an independent barely six months after he resigned the governorship in disgrace.

Friday, 11 February 2022 10:32 AM
