Americans' 'Repatriation' Fee Confusion Adds to Kabul Chaos

Friday, 20 August 2021 11:44 AM

Americans who can’t afford to stay any longer in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan are wondering if they can afford to leave it.

As up to 15,000 U.S. citizens try to figure out how to make their way to Kabul and gain access to the lone airport offering evacuation flights, there remains confusion over a hefty $2,000 fee that government forms say is the cost of freedom.

Friday, 20 August 2021 11:44 AM
