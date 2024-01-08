×
Why Haven't 6 Americans Held Hostage by Hamas Been Rescued?

Six Americans who were seized during the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel remain hostages of Hamas three months later due to a lack of adequate political pressure brought to bear by the Biden administration, military analysts say.

State Department spokesman Matt Miller last week confirmed that the Americans remain unaccounted for amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. More than 240 people, including Americans, were taken hostage during the terror group's bloody assault on the Jewish state.

