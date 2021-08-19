'Gut-Wrenching' Uncertainty for Americans Stranded in Afghanistan

Thousands of Americans remain trapped in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan with no clear way out and no assurance they won’t be left behind – a nightmare scenario that former service members say could have been avoided.

Biden administration officials estimate that there are as many as 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan. The total doesn’t include the tens of thousands of translators and interpreters holding Afghan Special Immigrant Visas or the Afghan nationals seeking refugee status through a Priority 2 designation.