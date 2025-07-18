American investors, led by John Patton's Argentem Creek Partners and co-lender Innovatus Capital Partners, secured a landmark victory by taking possession of one of Ukraine's largest grain export terminals in Odesa, demonstrating that American capitalism can thrive in a war-torn market and offering a blueprint for Ukraine's economic reconstruction without reliance on taxpayer-funded handouts.
The Olimpex Coupe Grain Terminal, renamed Lavanda Terminal under the ownership of Lavanda Spectrum, was won after a fierce legal battle. Patton, a partner at Argentem since its founding, hailed the triumph as "a good day for foreign investors and rule of law in Ukraine," emphasizing that the terminal will operate "transparently and profitably — paying taxes to the state and fair wages to its dedicated staff."
