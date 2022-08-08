×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: american flag | mural | cop | theodore winters | officer noah shahnavaz

Massive American Flag Mural Dedicated to Slain Cop

Theodore Winters' mural on Joyner's diner (AP)

By    |   Monday, 08 August 2022 06:36 AM EDT

When Theodore Winters began chatting with an Elwood, Indiana police officer about the massive 400-foot American flag mural he was painting on the outside of Joyner's, a circa-1950s diner, he had no idea it would be one of Officer Noah Shahnavaz's last interactions before he was gunned down during a traffic stop.

Winters, a pop artist with a focus on Americana, was commissioned to undertake the painting by Pastor Mark Joyner, who recently took over the restaurant, to help attract patrons.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
When Theodore Winters began chatting with an Indiana police officer about the American flag mural he was painting on the outside of Joyner's diner, he had no idea it would be one of Officer Noah Shahnavaz's last interactions before he was gunned down during a traffic stop.
american flag, mural, cop, theodore winters, officer noah shahnavaz
1087
2022-36-08
Monday, 08 August 2022 06:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved