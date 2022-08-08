Massive American Flag Mural Dedicated to Slain Cop

When Theodore Winters began chatting with an Elwood, Indiana police officer about the massive 400-foot American flag mural he was painting on the outside of Joyner's, a circa-1950s diner, he had no idea it would be one of Officer Noah Shahnavaz's last interactions before he was gunned down during a traffic stop.
Winters, a pop artist with a focus on Americana, was commissioned to undertake the painting by Pastor Mark Joyner, who recently took over the restaurant, to help attract patrons.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin