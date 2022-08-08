Massive American Flag Mural Dedicated to Slain Cop

When Theodore Winters began chatting with an Elwood, Indiana police officer about the massive 400-foot American flag mural he was painting on the outside of Joyner's, a circa-1950s diner, he had no idea it would be one of Officer Noah Shahnavaz's last interactions before he was gunned down during a traffic stop.

Winters, a pop artist with a focus on Americana, was commissioned to undertake the painting by Pastor Mark Joyner, who recently took over the restaurant, to help attract patrons.