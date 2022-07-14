×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: america | military | woke | recruiting crises | donald trump | joe biden

America's Military Has 'Woke' Leadership, Recruiting Crises

A military recruitment center stands in Brooklyn in New York City on Sept. 4, 2020. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 14 July 2022 06:35 AM EDT

The U.S. military has been devastated by Obama-era downsizing and the persistent encroach of the disease of "wokeness," an enemy that's now captured the generals and admirals of an institution to which I gave a life of service, but one that now, frankly, little resembles the fighting force I joined.

In my case, my service starting point was the Army. I came in during the very early days of the Reagan administration's anti-Soviet build-up. Those were heady and exciting days. We had a great leader, he was making sure we had the best of the best, as far as training and resources, and we knew what the mission was: Defend America and put the Soviets out of business.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The U.S. military has been devastated by Obama-era downsizing and the encroach of the disease of "wokeness," an enemy that's now captured the generals of an institution to which I gave a life of service, but one that now, little resembles the fighting force I joined.
america, military, woke, recruiting crises, donald trump, joe biden
1182
2022-35-14
Thursday, 14 July 2022 06:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved