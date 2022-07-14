America's Military Has 'Woke' Leadership, Recruiting Crises

The U.S. military has been devastated by Obama-era downsizing and the persistent encroach of the disease of "wokeness," an enemy that's now captured the generals and admirals of an institution to which I gave a life of service, but one that now, frankly, little resembles the fighting force I joined.

In my case, my service starting point was the Army. I came in during the very early days of the Reagan administration's anti-Soviet build-up. Those were heady and exciting days. We had a great leader, he was making sure we had the best of the best, as far as training and resources, and we knew what the mission was: Defend America and put the Soviets out of business.