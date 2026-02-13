The Transatlantic Battle Over Free Expression

By any honest measure, the conflict between Washington and Brussels over speech didn't begin with a single fine or raid of a company's headquarters.

It has, in fact, been building for more than a decade, quietly at first, then openly, and now brazenly. What began as "harmonization" meetings and soft-law guidance has metastasized into an apparatus designed to export the European Union's anti-free speech controls well beyond its borders — straight into the feeds, timelines, and inboxes of Americans.