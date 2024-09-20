Battle of Okinawa Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

Wounded three times in the Battle of Okinawa, Alfon W. Larson defied death in the Pacific and continues to defy the odds, turning 100 on Friday. He's one of the few remaining survivors who can provide a first-person account of what World War II was really like.

"Right now, I believe I'm the last survivor of Company K – of those that went overseas," Larson told Newsmax about his time in World War II from March 1943 to November 1945.