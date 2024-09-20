WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alfon w. larson | battle of okinawa | centenarian | world war II | pacific | survivor | purple heart

Battle of Okinawa Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

Alfon W. Larson, a WWII veteran who was wounded in Okinawa, is celebrating his 100th birthday.

By    |   Friday, 20 September 2024 08:45 AM EDT

Wounded three times in the Battle of Okinawa, Alfon W. Larson defied death in the Pacific and continues to defy the odds, turning 100 on Friday. He's one of the few remaining survivors who can provide a first-person account of what World War II was really like.

"Right now, I believe I'm the last survivor of Company K – of those that went overseas," Larson told Newsmax about his time in World War II from March 1943 to November 1945.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Wounded three times in the Battle of Okinawa, Alfon W. Larson defied death in the Pacific and continues to defy the odds, turning 100 on Friday.
alfon w. larson, battle of okinawa, centenarian, world war II, pacific, survivor, purple heart
1021
2024-45-20
Friday, 20 September 2024 08:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved