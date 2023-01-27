Alec Baldwin Prosecutors Likely to Find Celebrity Trials Problematic

Trials involving celebrity defendants create issues for just about all parties: prosecutors, defense attorneys, and trial judges, too, as the principals are about to find out in the case of actor Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin was both the lead actor and co-producer of the film "Rust," which was being filmed on location near Santa Fe, New Mexico. On Oct. 21, 2021, a gun he was handling was fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.