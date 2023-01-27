×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alec baldwin | shooting | trial | celebrities | prosecutors

Alec Baldwin Prosecutors Likely to Find Celebrity Trials Problematic

Actor Alec Baldwin (AP)

By    |   Friday, 27 January 2023 08:11 AM EST

Trials involving celebrity defendants create issues for just about all parties: prosecutors, defense attorneys, and trial judges, too, as the principals are about to find out in the case of actor Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin was both the lead actor and co-producer of the film "Rust," which was being filmed on location near Santa Fe, New Mexico. On Oct. 21, 2021, a gun he was handling was fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Trials involving celebrity defendants create issues for just about all parties: prosecutors, defense attorneys, and trial judges, too, as the principals are about to find out in the case of actor Alec Baldwin.
alec baldwin, shooting, trial, celebrities, prosecutors
1195
2023-11-27
Friday, 27 January 2023 08:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved