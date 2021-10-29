Alec Baldwin Could Face Criminal Charges Over Shooting on 'Rust' Film Set

While last week’s fatal shooting on the “Rust” film set was quickly called a tragic accident, attorneys say an involuntary manslaughter charge could be on the table for the film company, prop manager, and producer — meaning Alex Baldwin may still be in jeopardy.

Santa Fe County district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told The New York Times that she isn’t ruling out pursuing criminal charges after a cinematographer was killed and a director was wounded on the New Mexico set of the indie Western last week.