Alec Baldwin Could Face Criminal Charges Over Shooting on 'Rust' Film Set

While last week’s fatal shooting on the “Rust” film set was quickly called a tragic accident, attorneys say an involuntary manslaughter charge could be on the table for the film company, prop manager, and producer — meaning Alex Baldwin may still be in jeopardy.
Santa Fe County district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told The New York Times that she isn’t ruling out pursuing criminal charges after a cinematographer was killed and a director was wounded on the New Mexico set of the indie Western last week.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin