×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alec baldwin | rust | shooting | criminal charges

Alec Baldwin Could Face Criminal Charges Over Shooting on 'Rust' Film Set

Actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot photography director Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a prop gun while filming on the set of "Rust" in what appears to be an accidental incident. (John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)

By    |   Friday, 29 October 2021 07:33 AM

While last week’s fatal shooting on the “Rust” film set was quickly called a tragic accident, attorneys say an involuntary manslaughter charge could be on the table for the film company, prop manager, and producer — meaning Alex Baldwin may still be in jeopardy.

Santa Fe County district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told The New York Times that she isn’t ruling out pursuing criminal charges after a cinematographer was killed and a director was wounded on the New Mexico set of the indie Western last week.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
While last week's fatal shooting on the "Rust" film set was quickly called a tragic accident, attorneys say an involuntary manslaughter charge could be on the table for the film company, prop manager, and producer - meaning Alex Baldwin may still be in jeopardy. Santa Fe...
alec baldwin, rust, shooting, criminal charges
1282
2021-33-29
Friday, 29 October 2021 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved