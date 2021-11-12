Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Shooting Due to Negligence, Experts Say

After a firearm being handled by actor Alec Baldwin discharged on the set of the film "Rust" last month – killing one person and wounding another – nearly everyone involved has sought to deflect blame from the Hollywood legend who pulled the trigger.

The live round in the chamber struck and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins before exiting her body and striking director Joel Souza, who was standing directly behind Hutchins and who sustained a serious shoulder injury.