×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: air force | drones | missiles | cheap | advanced | weapons | technologies

Air Force Seeks Cheaper Missiles to Combat Enemy 'Swarm Tactics'

With ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, there's increased pressure on the Pentagon to find cost-effective solutions for acquiring advanced weaponry. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 06 February 2024 07:25 AM EST

Seeing that cheap "suicide" drones and missiles are being used to overwhelm forces in Ukraine and bombard U.S. troops in the Middle East, the U.S. has begun the search for innovative ways to produce advanced weapons technologies that are less expensive – an undertaking that military analysts say is long overdue.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory announced that the AFWERX military innovation center launched the Weapons Program Executive Office Design Sprint and Challenge initiative, which is seeking a low-cost cruise missile for its first contest.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Seeing that cheap "suicide" drones and missiles are being used to overwhelm forces in Ukraine and bombard U.S. troops in the Middle East, the U.S. has begun the search for innovative ways to produce advanced weapons technologies that are less expensive.
air force, drones, missiles, cheap, advanced, weapons, technologies, ukraine, china
960
2024-25-06
Tuesday, 06 February 2024 07:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved