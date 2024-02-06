Air Force Seeks Cheaper Missiles to Combat Enemy 'Swarm Tactics'

Seeing that cheap "suicide" drones and missiles are being used to overwhelm forces in Ukraine and bombard U.S. troops in the Middle East, the U.S. has begun the search for innovative ways to produce advanced weapons technologies that are less expensive – an undertaking that military analysts say is long overdue.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory announced that the AFWERX military innovation center launched the Weapons Program Executive Office Design Sprint and Challenge initiative, which is seeking a low-cost cruise missile for its first contest.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.