Tags: air crashes | pentagon | safety regulations | national defense authorization act

Series of Deadly Air Crashes May Prompt Pentagon Safety Changes

An Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter is transported by a National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter to Heber Valley Airport in Heber City, Utah, on March 2. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

By    |   Friday, 10 June 2022 06:21 AM

A series of air crashes that have left at least six service members dead and several others injured over the past several months may prompt Congress to push stricter aviation safety regulations as it takes up the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

Lawmakers are considering adding provisions to the defense bill in relation to accident investigations and whether "operation and maintenance funding levels have impacted fighter readiness."

