Tags: ai | dead | ethical | debate

Talking With the Dead via AI — Is That a Good Thing?

Various AI-powered application tools seen on a smartphone. AI now enables mourners to interact beyond photos and videos with deceased loved ones through computer-generated content, sparking ethical debates on its impact on the grieving process. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 20 June 2024 09:39 AM EDT

People have forever wanted to reconnect with their deceased loved ones, whether by watching old home movies, looking at family photo albums, or even calling upon a medium who claim to reach them in the afterlife.

With the advent of artificial intelligence, people who are grieving have a way to go beyond the saved photos, videos, or voicemail messages. Computer-generated images and sounds can even allow conversations about things the departed never said in real life.

