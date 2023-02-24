Strange Interactions With AI Chatbots Raise Concerns

Artificial intelligence-backed tech has allowed consumers to turn to Siri to conveniently make hands-free phone calls and Alexa to switch on and off household electronics, but as tech companies compete to incorporate AI into their search engines, a seemingly darker side to the technology has emerged.

Microsoft and Google have been working to integrate AI programs into their popular search engines in a bid to make life even easier for users. The idea is that the chatbot is essentially a concierge that scours the internet to come up with answers to just about any imaginable question.