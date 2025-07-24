WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ai | attacks | terrorism | 911

Experts Warn: Prepare Now for AI Terrorism

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 07 August 2025 06:50 AM EDT

Could an AI terror attack make 9/11 look like a stroll through Central Park? In a word: Yes.

After the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, America found itself confronting a new paradigm of terrorism that redefined modern warfare. Two decades later, strategists are sounding the alarm about another looming threat that could be even more complex, unpredictable, and catastrophic: AI terrorism.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Could an AI terror attack make 9/11 look like a stroll through Central Park? In a word: Yes.After the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, America found itself confronting a new paradigm of terrorism that redefined modern warfare. Two decades later, strategists are sounding the alarm...
ai, attacks, terrorism, 911
968
2025-50-07
Thursday, 07 August 2025 06:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved