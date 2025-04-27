WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ai | artificial intelligence | college | students

University Educators Have Final Say Over AI

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 05 May 2025 07:17 AM EDT

Two years ago, higher education was in an uproar over ChatGPT's cheating potential.

But this spring as the academic year ends, more and more university instructors are studying to answer an important question: How can students use artificial intelligence in class?

Craig Myers

Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Two years ago, higher education was in an uproar over ChatGPT's cheating potential.
ai, artificial intelligence, college, students
1007
2025-17-05
Monday, 05 May 2025 07:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved