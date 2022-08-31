×
Tags: afghanistan | women | taliban | protest

Abandoned by US, Afghan Women Defy the Taliban

Afghan women hold placards as they march and shout slogans "bread, work, freedom" during a womens' rights protest in Kabul on Aug. 13. (Wakil Kohsar/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 06:37 AM EDT

Feeling abandoned by the world – including the United States – women across Afghanistan have taken matters into their own hands, risking arrest, torture, and sexual assault to protest and resist Taliban rule in 32 of the country's 34 provinces, Habiba Ashna Marhoon, a former assistant for Afghan diaspora affairs to former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, told Newsmax.

Afghan women held a protest march through the streets of Kabul on Aug. 13 that led Taliban security forces to fire shots into the air. The demonstrators demanded the rights to work, go to school, and not face sex discrimination, all hardships they endured during the 20 years before Afghan rule.

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 06:37 AM
