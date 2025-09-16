WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: afghanistan | general | warning | uzbek | helicopters

Former Afghan General Warns Against Uzbek Return of Afghan Helicopters

(Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 24 September 2025 07:59 AM EDT

Reports suggest that Uzbekistan could be considering returning attack helicopters and other Afghan aircraft that flew there in August 2021 during the collapse of the former Afghan government.

Gen. Haibatullah Alizai, the last chief of staff of the Afghan National Army, told Newsmax that returning the aircraft would be bad for the people of Afghanistan. Alizai became the commanding general of the Afghan army three days before the fall of Kabul.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Reports suggest that Uzbekistan could be considering returning attack helicopters and other Afghan aircraft that flew there in August 2021 during the collapse of the former Afghan government.
afghanistan, general, warning, uzbek, helicopters
906
2025-59-24
Wednesday, 24 September 2025 07:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved