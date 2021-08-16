US' 'Hasty' Afghanistan Exit Gifts Taliban a Cache of Weapons, Drones, Vehicles

Nearly 20 years since they were forced into the hills and neighboring Pakistan, Taliban fighters routed the larger and better-equipped Afghan army in a matter of days en route to a complete takeover of Afghanistan – and most of that fighting came before they got their hands on an arsenal of abandoned American weaponry and vehicles.

As U.S. troops cleared out of the country ahead of the Biden administration’s Aug. 31 deadline for complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, the military left behind a cache of tech and weapons that was swiftly seized by advancing Taliban forces.