What Changed After 20 Years in Afghanistan?

Just weeks before the war in Afghanistan hit the two-decade mark, the last U.S. military boots on the ground boarded a plane on Aug. 31 at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. And when the flight cleared the country’s airspace a short while later, America’s longest war officially ended.

The U.S. invasion of Afghanistan came in response to the catastrophic 9/11 terror attacks that targeted New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania. America’s goals at the time were simple: find and kill terror mastermind Osama bin Laden, defeat his al-Qaida militant group, and depose the Taliban government that harbored them.