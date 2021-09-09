What Changed After 20 Years in Afghanistan?

Just weeks before the war in Afghanistan hit the two-decade mark, the last U.S. military boots on the ground boarded a plane on Aug. 31 at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. And when the flight cleared the country’s airspace a short while later, America’s longest war officially ended.
The U.S. invasion of Afghanistan came in response to the catastrophic 9/11 terror attacks that targeted New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania. America’s goals at the time were simple: find and kill terror mastermind Osama bin Laden, defeat his al-Qaida militant group, and depose the Taliban government that harbored them.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin