What Changed After 20 Years in Afghanistan?

A member of the Taliban Fateh, a "special forces" unit, stands guard outside the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan displaying a Taliban flag in the outer concrete wall in Kabul on Sept. 8, 2021. (AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 09 September 2021 07:26 AM

Just weeks before the war in Afghanistan hit the two-decade mark, the last U.S. military boots on the ground boarded a plane on Aug. 31 at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. And when the flight cleared the country’s airspace a short while later, America’s longest war officially ended.

The U.S. invasion of Afghanistan came in response to the catastrophic 9/11 terror attacks that targeted New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania. America’s goals at the time were simple: find and kill terror mastermind Osama bin Laden, defeat his al-Qaida militant group, and depose the Taliban government that harbored them.

platinum
