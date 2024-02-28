×
Tags: afghan | opposition | taliban | u.n. | al-qaida | isis | biden administration

Afghan Opposition Concerned About Taliban Normalization

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres rejected Taliban's meeting conditions, citing restrictions on engaging with other Afghan representatives and demands resembling recognition. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 28 February 2024 07:17 AM EST

Afghan opposition leaders expressed alarm after being excluded from the recent United Nations Doha Conference on Afghanistan – which essentially treated the Taliban terror group as the only party that could be engaged with by the U.N.

The Taliban declined to participate because the U.N. refused to treat it as the "party that represents the whole of Afghanistan." The former government continues to hold the Afghanistan seat in the U.N. General Assembly. Exiled representatives of the former government have discussed the formation of a government-in-exile; however, the chatter has amounted to little.

John Rossomando

