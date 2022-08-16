×
Tags: adam schiff | donald trump | russia | ukraine | spygate | allegations | investigations

Will Schiff Get Third Chance at Trump After Russia, Ukraine Busts?

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 06:24 AM EDT

Whether as the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee during the dueling "Spygate" and Russian collusion investigations or as the lead manager for the winter 2020 impeachment effort, Rep. Adam Schiff has spent years spinning allegations to the media about former President Donald Trump – and the California Democrat is again positioning himself to be at the center of a Trump tempest.

Political and media analysts note that Schiff's current attempt to shape the narrative surrounding the recent FBI raid on Trump's Florida residence follows years of the congressman presenting himself as a knowledgeable insider on an array of alleged Trump scandals, often hinting at some mysterious shoe yet to drop and failing to account – or be held to account – when no foot falls.

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 06:24 AM
