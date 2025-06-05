Comedian Adam Carolla Documents LA's Fire Recovery Efforts With Popular Vlogs

As one of the approximately 200,000 Angelenos displaced after wildfires ravaged the city, radio personality Adam Carolla continues to provide up close and personal accounts of the devastation and recovery efforts in his own uniquely outspoken and sardonic way.

He's grown a large audience by providing insight that legacy media and local politicians haven't necessarily provided with episodes of "The Adam Carolla Vlog," which has the comedian/podcaster visiting affected areas of the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena.