Liberal Activists Using Trump-Era Harassment Tactics on Democrats Sinema, Manchin

The harassment campaigns used by liberal activists to target Democrat Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are the result of the mainstream media’s acceptance of similar methods deployed during the Trump era – a dangerous tactical evolution that experts fear "can only get worse."

Republican lawmakers, high-profile administration staffers, and cabinet members were frequently targeted by leftists while out in public, often with their families or while getting food, during the tenure of former President Donald Trump. But those incidents, typically met with a mild rebuke or even somewhat favorable coverage by a media industry that largely opposed Trump, almost always focused on Republican politicos.