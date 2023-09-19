The 6 Biggest Effects of the Abraham Accords

In the three years since the Trump administration brokered the historic Abraham Accords – a series of bilateral agreements widely considered to be among the most significant advancements toward bringing peace to the Middle East – there have been numerous investments, innovations, and interactions that would previously have seemed impossible.

While the original deal normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, ties between the Jewish state and other Muslim-led nations quickly followed, as neighboring countries agreed to cast aside decades of disagreements to work together on issues including regional security, growth, and trade.