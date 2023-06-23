What's Changed Since Roe v. Wade Fell?

The Supreme Court's June 24, 2022, decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the nearly-50-year rule that claimed abortion was a constitutionally protected right.
After the court's decision, states were suddenly free to limit or permit abortion as their lawmakers saw fit, or even ban it altogether.
