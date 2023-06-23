×
What's Changed Since Roe v. Wade Fell?

Pro-life supporters hug outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2022. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 23 June 2023 07:32 AM EDT

The Supreme Court's June 24, 2022, decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the nearly-50-year rule that claimed abortion was a constitutionally protected right.

After the court's decision, states were suddenly free to limit or permit abortion as their lawmakers saw fit, or even ban it altogether.

