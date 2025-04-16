WATCH TV LIVE

Report Highlights Planned Parenthood Exec Pay in Defunding Effort

Anti-abortion protestors gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court as oral arguments are delivered in the case of Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic on April 2 in Washington. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty)

Thursday, 17 April 2025 06:12 AM EDT

Try to imagine a non-profit public charity, one a mainstream media outlet claims is facing a financial crisis, receiving roughly $700 million from the federal government and paying its top executive nearly $1 million in annual salary.

Then again, there’s no need to imagine – that describes Planned Parenthood.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

