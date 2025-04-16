Report Highlights Planned Parenthood Exec Pay in Defunding Effort

Try to imagine a non-profit public charity, one a mainstream media outlet claims is facing a financial crisis, receiving roughly $700 million from the federal government and paying its top executive nearly $1 million in annual salary.
Then again, there’s no need to imagine – that describes Planned Parenthood.
