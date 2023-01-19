Most Americans Support Abortion Limits, Poll Shows

While polls may show that a majority of Americans consider themselves pro-choice, a new survey reveals a more nuanced look at U.S. views on abortion, showing that most people also support legal limits on abortion and hold favorable opinions about pro-life policies.
According to a new Knights of Columbus/Marist Poll, while 61% of those surveyed said they considered themselves to be pro-choice, nearly 7 in 10 Americans believe that abortion should be limited.
