Most Americans Support Abortion Limits, Poll Shows

Pro-life and pro-abortion protesters gather at a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 19 January 2023 07:29 AM EST

While polls may show that a majority of Americans consider themselves pro-choice, a new survey reveals a more nuanced look at U.S. views on abortion, showing that most people also support legal limits on abortion and hold favorable opinions about pro-life policies.

According to a new Knights of Columbus/Marist Poll, while 61% of those surveyed said they considered themselves to be pro-choice, nearly 7 in 10 Americans believe that abortion should be limited.

While polls may show that a majority of Americans consider themselves pro-choice, a new survey reveals a more nuanced look at U.S. views on abortion, showing that most people also support legal limits on abortion and hold favorable opinions about pro-life policies.
