Group Fears New Ky. Supreme Court Justice Could Upend Abortion Ban

The election of a Kentucky woman backed heavily by Gov. Andy Beshear and other liberal Democrats to the state's supreme court has pro-life advocates concerned about the fate of what remains one of the nation's strictest abortion laws.

Judge Pamela Goodwine easily won the eight-county Kentucky Supreme Court District 5 seat, which includes Fayette County, home of the University of Kentucky and one of only two Kentucky counties that supported Vice President Kamala Harris.