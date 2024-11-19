WATCH TV LIVE

Group Fears New Ky. Supreme Court Justice Could Upend Abortion Ban

The election of a Democratic-backed judge to Kentucky's Supreme Court has raised concerns among pro-life advocates about challenges to the state's strict abortion laws. (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 07:50 AM EST

The election of a Kentucky woman backed heavily by Gov. Andy Beshear and other liberal Democrats to the state's supreme court has pro-life advocates concerned about the fate of what remains one of the nation's strictest abortion laws.

Judge Pamela Goodwine easily won the eight-county Kentucky Supreme Court District 5 seat, which includes Fayette County, home of the University of Kentucky and one of only two Kentucky counties that supported Vice President Kamala Harris.

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 07:50 AM
