Abortion Case Leak Exposes Liberal Hypocrisy

The Left's alleged allegiance to protecting national norms and institutions was apparently just a Trump-era obsession, as Democrats and members of the corporate press dropped the charade and launched full-throated attacks on the legitimacy and power of the Supreme Court after the controversial leak of a document that portends a mammoth change in U.S. abortion law.

Politico on Monday evening published an initial draft of what appears to be the high court's majority opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, penned by Justice Samuel Alito. The text shows that a Supreme Court quintet – Alito and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett – will essentially strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide and the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision that further solidified the legality of the procedure.