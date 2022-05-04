×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion law | case | leak | supreme court | democrats

Abortion Case Leak Exposes Liberal Hypocrisy

Anti-abortion rights demonstrators protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C., on May 3. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 04 May 2022 06:51 AM

The Left's alleged allegiance to protecting national norms and institutions was apparently just a Trump-era obsession, as Democrats and members of the corporate press dropped the charade and launched full-throated attacks on the legitimacy and power of the Supreme Court after the controversial leak of a document that portends a mammoth change in U.S. abortion law.

Politico on Monday evening published an initial draft of what appears to be the high court's majority opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, penned by Justice Samuel Alito. The text shows that a Supreme Court quintet – Alito and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett – will essentially strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide and the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision that further solidified the legality of the procedure.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Left's alleged allegiance to protecting national norms and institutions was apparently just a Trump-era obsession, as Democrats and members of the corporate press launched full-throated attacks on the legitimacy and power of the Supreme Court.
abortion law, case, leak, supreme court, democrats
1420
2022-51-04
Wednesday, 04 May 2022 06:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved