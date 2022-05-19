Abortion Ruling Could Lure Hillary Clinton Into 2024 Mix

Even though twice-failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has publicly ruled out another White House run, political watchers say the abortion battle percolating nationwide could be just the thing to lure her back into the ring for one final shot.

Ever since the leak of a draft majority opinion indicating the Supreme Court could soon strike down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide, the former first lady, secretary of state, and senator from New York has turned her attention entirely to the hotly contested issue.