Abortion Ballot Initiatives Not Major Drag on GOP Candidates

Democrats hoping to use ballot measures about abortion to drive voter turnout and help secure key wins in the 2024 general election may be in for a shock, political experts warn.

The standard analysis of the last two election cycles holds that in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, putting abortion on the ballot helped blunt Democrat losses in the House and helped keep the Democrat majority in the Senate, holding off what many pundits predicted would be a "red wave" in the 2022 midterms.