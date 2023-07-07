×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion | amendment | ohio | health | women | children | parental rights

'Radical' Abortion Amendment 'Dangerous' for Women, Children

Pro-life activist Brian Normile of Beavercreek, Ohio, holds up a poster during a prayer vigil outside Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 07 July 2023 07:25 AM EDT

A push to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio's state constitution appears one step closer to appearing on this November's ballot, leading pro-life groups to warn voters that the proposal is so "radical" it endangers not only the health of women and children but also eliminates parental rights.

Backers of "The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety" ballot initiative said they dropped off more than 700,000 petition signatures on Wednesday – nearly double the 413,446 names necessary for the proposed amendment to appear on the Nov. 7 ballot.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A push to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio's state constitution appears one step closer to appearing on this November's ballot.
abortion, amendment, ohio, health, women, children, parental rights, pro-life, vote
935
2023-25-07
Friday, 07 July 2023 07:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved