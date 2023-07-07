'Radical' Abortion Amendment 'Dangerous' for Women, Children

A push to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio's state constitution appears one step closer to appearing on this November's ballot, leading pro-life groups to warn voters that the proposal is so "radical" it endangers not only the health of women and children but also eliminates parental rights.

Backers of "The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety" ballot initiative said they dropped off more than 700,000 petition signatures on Wednesday – nearly double the 413,446 names necessary for the proposed amendment to appear on the Nov. 7 ballot.