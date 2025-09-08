Catching Up With Anti-Abortion Activist Lila Rose

Anti-abortion activist Lila Grace Rose, founder and president of anti-abortion organization Live Action, was once described by a media organization as "the face of the millennial anti-abortion movement."

Live Action, a 501 c(3) non-profit, is the largest online organization dedicated to the pro-life movement. It has 8 million followers and over 50 million views per month across the world, and its influence is substantial: 19% of pro-choice women say "abortion should never be legal" after watching one of its "What is Abortion?" videos.