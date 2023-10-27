New Law Seeks to 'Replace' Parents With Government, Critics Say

A new California law allowing minors to seek "mental health services" without a parent's knowledge or consent – and that even permits the removal of children as young as 12 from a parent's home without a court order – is being slammed by critics as the latest example of progressive governments seeking "to replace the role of parents."
Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 665 into law earlier this month.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin