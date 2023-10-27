×
New Law Seeks to 'Replace' Parents With Government, Critics Say

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 27 October 2023 07:53 AM EDT

A new California law allowing minors to seek "mental health services" without a parent's knowledge or consent – and that even permits the removal of children as young as 12 from a parent's home without a court order – is being slammed by critics as the latest example of progressive governments seeking "to replace the role of parents."

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 665 into law earlier this month.

