New Book Challenges 'Religion' of Vaccination in Era of Bodily Autonomy

In an age where "I believe in vaccines" echoes like a creed, attorney Aaron Siri is urging Americans to trade faith for facts in his new book, "Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines," which paints a picture of vaccine discourse as less science and more sermon — one where questioning the orthodoxy invites excommunication.

Drawing from a decade of courtroom battles against health agencies, Siri argues that this "vaccine religion" has shielded manufacturers from accountability and stifled rigorous research, all while families grapple with rising chronic illnesses in children.