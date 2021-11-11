Aaron Rodgers' Integrity Questioned After Vaccine Status Controversy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' cleverly crafted comments about his vaccination status earlier this year have come back to haunt him after he missed Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to testing positive for COVID-19, igniting debates over Rodgers' honesty and his marketability moving forward.

During the summer, the nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time MVP told reporters inquiring about his vaccination status that he'd been "immunized." Most of the media took his response to mean that Rodgers was vaccinated. But it's since emerged that the NFL has considered Rodgers unvaccinated since the start of the season.