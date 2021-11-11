×
Tags: aaron rodgers | integrity | covid | vaccine status

Aaron Rodgers' Integrity Questioned After Vaccine Status Controversy

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after an incomplete pass on a fourth down play during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on Oct. 03, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 11 November 2021 07:23 AM

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' cleverly crafted comments about his vaccination status earlier this year have come back to haunt him after he missed Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to testing positive for COVID-19, igniting debates over Rodgers' honesty and his marketability moving forward.

During the summer, the nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time MVP told reporters inquiring about his vaccination status that he'd been "immunized." Most of the media took his response to mean that Rodgers was vaccinated. But it's since emerged that the NFL has considered Rodgers unvaccinated since the start of the season.

Thursday, 11 November 2021 07:23 AM
