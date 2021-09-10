×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: 9/11 Anniversary | Afghanistan | Al-Qaida | 9 11 | intelligence | today

A Failure of Imagination: Could 9/11 Happen Today?

A hijacked commercial plane crashes into the World Trade Center Sept. 11, 2001, in New York. (SETH MCALLISTER/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 10 September 2021 06:27 AM

In the two decades since the 9/11 terror attacks, America has worked hard — critics say too hard, at times — to close the gaps in intelligence, security, and law enforcement that enabled al-Qaida militants to plan and execute the assault without detection, with those in charge of the homeland’s security vowing vigilance to ensure nothing like it happens again.

But two decades later ... could it happen again?

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In the two decades since the 9/11 terror attacks, America has worked hard - critics say too hard, at times - to close the gaps in intelligence, security, and law enforcement that enabled al-Qaida militants...
9 11, intelligence, today
990
2021-27-10
Friday, 10 September 2021 06:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved