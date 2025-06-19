'The 56 Project' Revives Founding Fathers Through Music, AI, Storytelling

A new multi-digital initiative aims to honor the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence through music, animation and interactive experiences as America approaches its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration in 2026.

Dubbed "The 56 Project," named after those men who gathered in Pennsylvania to sign the historic document, the multifaceted enterprise is created to inspire Americans to recognize the nation's unparalleled legacy through a combination of music, storytelling, technology and education.