WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: 401k | savings | cash | unlock | homeownership | advisers | trump administration

401(k) Cash to Unlock Homeownership

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 06 February 2026 07:38 AM EST

Americans locked out of the housing market could soon get an unconventional boost from the Trump administration: access to their own retirement savings.

Under a new idea floated by Team Trump, prospective homebuyers may be allowed to tap their 401(k) accounts to cover a down payment — a move supporters say could help families overcome soaring housing costs that have pushed homeownership out of reach.

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Americans locked out of the housing market could soon get an unconventional boost from the Trump administration: access to their own retirement savings.
401k, savings, cash, unlock, homeownership, advisers, trump administration
653
2026-38-06
Friday, 06 February 2026 07:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved