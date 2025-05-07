WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: 2028 olympics | los angeles | summer | olympics | infrastructure | wildfire | transportation

Critics of LA's 2028 Olympics Emboldened Amid Budget, Sponsor Woes

The Los Angeles city skyline at night (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 07:25 AM EDT

With the pull-out of major sponsors, devastation left by LA's recent fires and news of delays on transport projects, some organizers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics see plans for the future Summer Games heading into a tailspin.

That's while others familiar with the implementation of such a huge venture remain hopeful the city will not only pull it off successfully but also use the opportunity to redeem its current reputation, which is one with budget woes, cost overruns and long-reported growing crime and homelessness issues.

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 07:25 AM
