Tags: 2024 | elections | trump | race

2024 Race Likely to Heat Up This Summer

Former President Donald Trump kicked off his presidential campaign in November 2022. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 February 2023 06:32 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump may be the only declared candidate for the 2024 presidential election at the moment, and political watchers expect it to stay that way for some time – but the number of adversaries he'll face is likely to rise right along with the weather.

Trump's presidential kickoff in November 2022 was uncharacteristically early, even by modern standards. But if it seems like political campaigns, especially ones for the highest office in the land, are kicking off earlier and earlier, it's because they are.

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 06:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
