Are 2023 Election Results 'Bad Sign' for GOP in 2024?

Even though Democrats' latest November victories occurred during an off-year election, political analysts say it still could signal trouble is in store for Republicans next year.
The most significant 2023 wins for Democrats included Ohio voters enshrining a right to abortion in the Buckeye State's Constitution, incumbent Democrat Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear winning reelection in a state that President Joe Biden lost by double digits, and control of Virginia's House of Delegates flipping to Democrats – while the party also maintained its control of the state Senate.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.