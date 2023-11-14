×
Are 2023 Election Results 'Bad Sign' for GOP in 2024?

Tuesday, 14 November 2023 07:47 AM EST

Even though Democrats' latest November victories occurred during an off-year election, political analysts say it still could signal trouble is in store for Republicans next year.

The most significant 2023 wins for Democrats included Ohio voters enshrining a right to abortion in the Buckeye State's Constitution, incumbent Democrat Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear winning reelection in a state that President Joe Biden lost by double digits, and control of Virginia's House of Delegates flipping to Democrats – while the party also maintained its control of the state Senate.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


