Are 2023 Election Results 'Bad Sign' for GOP in 2024?

Even though Democrats' latest November victories occurred during an off-year election, political analysts say it still could signal trouble is in store for Republicans next year.

The most significant 2023 wins for Democrats included Ohio voters enshrining a right to abortion in the Buckeye State's Constitution, incumbent Democrat Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear winning reelection in a state that President Joe Biden lost by double digits, and control of Virginia's House of Delegates flipping to Democrats – while the party also maintained its control of the state Senate.