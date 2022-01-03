The 2022 Political Cheat Sheet: 5 Key Calendar Markers

The previous 365 days saw a U.S. president sworn into office, a trio of vaccines deployed at large to tame, if not defeat, a deadly virus, and the end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan — all while continued aggression from China and Russia portend coming conflicts with Taiwan and Ukraine.
What might 2022 have in store for an encore?
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin