Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics Is 'Bare Minimum' in Holding China Accountable

A diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics doesn't go far enough to hold China accountable for its ongoing crimes against humanity, obstruction of investigations into COVID-19's origin, and increasing aggression toward Taiwan, argue lawmakers and China hawks.

The Biden administration on Monday formally announced its diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics that are set to take place in Beijing starting Feb. 4. Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom have joined the U.S. in the official snub.