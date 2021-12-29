The 7 Most Shocking News Stories of 2021

At this time last year, with the impending rollout of multiple effective coronavirus vaccines, Americans finally glimpsed an escape from a dreary, draining 2020 and saw a future that turned the page on stay-at-home orders, masks, and other health mandates in favor of a return to normalcy, at home and work.

But in the closing days of 2021, the pandemic still dominates headlines as the contagious, but less dangerous, omicron variant causes infections to spike nationwide.